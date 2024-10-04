VOXX International (VOXX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.66 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.43. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $141.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

