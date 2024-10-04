VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 640.20 ($8.56) and traded as low as GBX 635 ($8.49). VP shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.56), with a volume of 1,204 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.71) target price on shares of VP in a report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 667.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 641.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4,461.54 and a beta of 0.75.

In other VP news, insider Keith Winstanley acquired 2,981 shares of VP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.51 ($26,755.63). Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

