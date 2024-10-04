W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $82,706,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 535,471 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 313,234 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2,064.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 269,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 257,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,285. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get Our Latest Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.