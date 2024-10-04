Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $80.43 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $646.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,862,930.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

