Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.86, but opened at $31.19. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 914,920 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $3,812,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,725,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,790,405.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757. Company insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

