Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,642,000 after buying an additional 59,115 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WASH opened at $30.56 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $521.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.06 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

