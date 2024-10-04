Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WOSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.69) to GBX 520 ($6.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.62) to GBX 435 ($5.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.89) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.75) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 474.17 ($6.34).

LON WOSG opened at GBX 463 ($6.19) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 399.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 386.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,852.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.17. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 324 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 728 ($9.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

