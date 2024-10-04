Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.00.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partners raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $354.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.73 and a 200 day moving average of $324.32.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

