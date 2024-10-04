Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGI Homes stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.02.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.