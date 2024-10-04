Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ARC Resources (ARX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ARC Resources (TSE: ARX) recently:

10/1/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

9/27/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

9/23/2024 – ARC Resources was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating.

9/16/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$30.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$24.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.39. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$19.02 and a 12-month high of C$26.45.

Get ARC Resources Ltd alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.7255139 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.