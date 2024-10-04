Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS: UBSFY) recently:

9/30/2024 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2024 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2024 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2024 – Ubisoft Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2024 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/26/2024 – Ubisoft Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2024 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/11/2024 – Ubisoft Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/9/2024 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Shares of UBSFY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 749,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,015. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

