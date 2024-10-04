Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/22/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

8/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $191.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

8/13/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $108.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.31%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

