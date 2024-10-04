Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BCE (BCE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BCE (TSE: BCE) recently:

10/2/2024 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – BCE was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$52.00.

9/30/2024 – BCE was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2024 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

9/19/2024 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

9/19/2024 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

9/19/2024 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

9/5/2024 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

BCE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.06. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$42.58 and a 1 year high of C$56.18.

Get BCE Inc alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.0598958 EPS for the current year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.