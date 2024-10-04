Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/1/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2024 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/30/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/17/2024 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/11/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – Shopify had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/29/2024 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/20/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/8/2024 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/8/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Shopify had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00.
- 8/7/2024 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.
- 8/6/2024 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Shopify Price Performance
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
