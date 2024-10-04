Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 3,316,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,048,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Weibo Trading Up 9.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 56.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 261,180 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Weibo by 55.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Weibo by 64.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 511,248 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

