Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.96. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 92,208 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 32.8% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

