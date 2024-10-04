Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.96. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 92,208 shares changing hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
