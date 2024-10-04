Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 1,169,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,309,271. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.00. Snap has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 489,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $906,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,287,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,255,241.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 489,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,716.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,511,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,466,406. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after buying an additional 830,889 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,206,000 after buying an additional 385,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after buying an additional 12,533,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,124,000 after acquiring an additional 751,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.