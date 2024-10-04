Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 693,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 28,976 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $191.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

