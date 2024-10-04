WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Stock Price Up 29.4% – Here’s What Happened

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 29.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 20,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 66,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

WesCan Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.18.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesCan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesCan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.