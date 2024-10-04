Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $9.22. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 82,952 shares.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
