West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.20. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 30,305 shares changing hands.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$19.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.75.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.
