West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $17,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $297.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.75 and a 200 day moving average of $333.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

