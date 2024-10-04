Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,472 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,421,000 after purchasing an additional 199,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,841 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 252,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 104,029 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,733,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABC opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

