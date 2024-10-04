Western Copper and Gold Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

WRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital set a C$4.25 target price on Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WRN stock opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 28.49.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

