Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Copper & Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Western Copper & Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Western Copper & Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

WRN opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.81 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.84. Western Copper & Gold has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.66.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

