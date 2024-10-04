Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as low as C$2.66. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Western Energy Services Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of C$43.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

