Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.54. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 161,311 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.65.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

