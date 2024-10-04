Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of WES traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. 559,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.87.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 250,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $82,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

