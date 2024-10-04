WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Shares Down 19.2% – Here’s Why

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 19.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 12,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 97,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

WestKam Gold Stock Down 19.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

