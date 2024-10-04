Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 602,000 shares.

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

