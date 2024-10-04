Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
