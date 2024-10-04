Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 1,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Whitbread Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

