WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.95 and last traded at $109.95. 391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.76.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $415.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.94.

Get WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $90,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.