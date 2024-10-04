WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.18 and last traded at $94.16, with a volume of 13182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.41.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5,415.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 362,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after purchasing an additional 356,357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

