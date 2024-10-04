WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.33 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 33.85 ($0.45). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 33.70 ($0.45), with a volume of 64,705 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £20.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 359,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 321,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 279,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

