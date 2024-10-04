WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) & Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Head to Head Analysis

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of WK Kellogg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Forafric Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WK Kellogg and Forafric Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 3 5 0 0 1.63 Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

WK Kellogg currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given WK Kellogg’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WK Kellogg is more favorable than Forafric Global.

This table compares WK Kellogg and Forafric Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg $2.72 billion 0.53 $110.00 million $1.51 11.07 Forafric Global $305.48 million 0.95 -$12.68 million N/A N/A

WK Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Profitability

This table compares WK Kellogg and Forafric Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg 4.45% 42.12% 6.42% Forafric Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WK Kellogg beats Forafric Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors. The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Gibraltar.

