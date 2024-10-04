WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

WNS stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $74.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in WNS by 17.9% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in WNS during the second quarter worth $876,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in WNS by 33.7% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WNS during the second quarter worth $922,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 228.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

