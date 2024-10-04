Woodbois (LON:WBI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 236655203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

