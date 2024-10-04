Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $177.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Woodward by 4,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $166.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.37. Woodward has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

