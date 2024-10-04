Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.56.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $166.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

