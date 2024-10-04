Woodward’s (WWD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $186.00. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WWD. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Woodward stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $119.03 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Woodward’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 94.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,746 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 12.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,359,000 after acquiring an additional 147,856 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 878.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 62,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

