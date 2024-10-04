Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Workday by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $240.94 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total transaction of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $13,605,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,483,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,123 shares of company stock worth $94,376,699. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

