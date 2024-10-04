Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.33. 9,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 33,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Worldline Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

