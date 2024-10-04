Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Holdings Decreased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Worthington Steel by 845.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

NYSE WS opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

