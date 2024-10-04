WSP Global Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSP

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$239.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$227.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. WSP Global has a one year low of C$174.39 and a one year high of C$241.21. The company has a market cap of C$29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.