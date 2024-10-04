Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $34.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of XNCR opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,116,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,793 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,530,000 after purchasing an additional 335,881 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

