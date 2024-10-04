Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $16,186.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,455.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.39. 328,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

