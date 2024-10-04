Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $16,186.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,455.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Xometry Price Performance
Shares of Xometry stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.39. 328,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
