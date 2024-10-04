Xos, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSFree Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for XOS in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson expects that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOS’s current full-year earnings is ($6.33) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for XOS’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 76.21%.

XOS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

XOS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. XOS has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

About XOS

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

