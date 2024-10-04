XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Graham Bird Buys 51,020 Shares

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Graham Bird acquired 51,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,632.60 ($8,871.86).
XP Factory Stock Performance
Shares of XPF stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.28. The company has a market cap of £21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59. XP Factory Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11.85 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25).
XP Factory Company Profile
