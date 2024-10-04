XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,324.94 ($17.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,408 ($18.83). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,380 ($18.46), with a volume of 5,161 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($26.08) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
XP Power Stock Down 3.6 %
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XP Power
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.