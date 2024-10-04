XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,324.94 ($17.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,408 ($18.83). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,380 ($18.46), with a volume of 5,161 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($26.08) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,361.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,324.94. The company has a market capitalization of £326.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,840.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.24.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

